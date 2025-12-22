Yen wallows near record lows on cautious BOJ stance despite intervention warnings

TOKYO, Dec ‌22 : The yen languished near record lows to the euro and Swiss franc on Monday as the lack of hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan emboldened traders, even as Japanese officials stepped up warnings about currency intervention.

The Japanese currency also loitered near an 11-month trough against the U.S. dollar and was just shy of a 17-month low on the Aussie.

Early on Monday in Tokyo, both top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura and chief government spokesperson Minoru Kihara said they were concerned about "one-sided and sharp" currency moves, and cautioned that officials ‌were ready to "take appropriate actions," making a widely recognized hint at intervention.

On Friday, the ‌central bank raised the policy rate by a quarter point to a three-decade peak of 0.75 per cent, in a clearly telegraphed move. But while the accompanying statement signalled a readiness to continue tightening policy, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stuck to his usual cautious rhetoric in his news conference.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The lack of any hawkish hints sent the yen tumbling 1.3 per cent versus the euro, 1.4 per cent against the greenback and 1.5 per cent against the Aussie, even as it triggered a broad selloff in Japanese government bonds that ‍sent the 10-year yield - which moves inversely to the price - soaring past the symbolic 2 per cent mark to the highest since 1999.

Ueda is due to speak at Japan's Keidanren business lobby on Christmas Day, offering markets another opportunity to parse any policy clues.

"While the BOJ statement noted that real yields remain 'significantly low' - potentially signalling further tightening ahead - Governor Ueda's press conference offered little new ​insight, reiterating a data-dependent approach," Tony Sycamore, an ‌analyst at IG, wrote in a client note.

"The absence of clearer guidance on the pace of future hikes disappointed markets, triggering yen selling."

A decisive break above 158 yen per U.S. dollar would open the way ​to the high for the year from January at around 158.87, he said.

The U.S. dollar edged down 0.2 per cent to 157.43 yen ⁠on Monday, but remained close to last month's high ‌of 157.90.

The euro eased 0.1 per cent to 184.43 yen, staying within touching distance of Friday's record peak at 184.75. The single ​currency was flat at $1.1714.

The Swiss franc eased slightly by 0.1 per cent to 198.04 yen, but not before touching a record 198.31 yen early in the session.

The Aussie weakened a touch to 104.22 yen, but ‍was not far from the 104.39 yen mark reached earlier this month for the first time since July of last year.

The ⁠Aussie-yen pair "still has fundamental support from solid risk sentiment and more recently, by wider interest rate differentials between Australian and Japanese ten-year government bond ​yields," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts ‌wrote in a client note, forecasting a rise to 109 yen per Australian dollar by March.

(Reporting ‍by ​Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sonali Paul and Shri Navaratnam)