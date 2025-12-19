YouTube largely back up after being down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Dec ‌19 : Alphabet's YouTube was largely back up after a brief outage denied access for thousands of users globally on Friday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were about 200 ‌outage reports from users of ‌the platform as of 9:00 a.m. ET, compared with the peak of nearly 10,800, Downdetector showed.

Outage reports in the UK dropped ‍to nearly 70 from more than 3,000, while Canada also reported quick restoration of the service, according to ​the website, ‌which shows outages by collating status reports from multiple ​sources.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a ⁠Reuters request for ‌comment on the reason for ​the outage.

The actual number of affected users may differ ‍from what's shown on Downdetector because ⁠these reports are user-submitted.