YouTube raises subscription prices in US for the first time in 3 years

April 10 : YouTube on Friday raised subscription prices in the United States, with increases of up to $4 set to take effect from the next billing cycle.

The Alphabet-owned video platform said the standard individual YouTube Premium plan would now cost $15.99 a month, up from $13.99, while the family plan price rises by $4 to $26.99 a month.

YouTube Lite, a lower-cost tier that offers ad-free viewing for most videos but excludes YouTube Music Premium and still carries ads on Shorts and music content, will now cost $8.99 per month. The standalone YouTube Music Premium subscription was also increased by $1 to $11.99 a month.

The price changes mark YouTube's first increase in the U.S. in three years and come several years after the launch of YouTube Premium, which debuted in 2018 as a rebranded version of YouTube Red, first introduced in 2015.

The moves follow a broader wave of price rises across streaming platforms, with Spotify raising U.S. subscription prices earlier this year and Netflix, Disney+ and others also lifting fees as companies seek to offset higher content and operating costs.

"This change allows us to maintain the features our members value most: ad-free viewing, background play, and a massive library of 300M+ tracks on YouTube Music," a YouTube spokesperson said.

YouTube said last year its combined YouTube Music and Premium services had surpassed 125 million subscribers globally, up from 100 million in 2024.