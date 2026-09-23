Logo
Logo

Business

YouTube unveils AI creator tools, shopping features at annual event
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

YouTube unveils AI creator tools, shopping features at annual event

YouTube unveils AI creator tools, shopping features at annual event

Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a Youtube logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Sep 2026 10:36PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sept 23 : Alphabet-owned YouTube unveiled a slate of artificial intelligence tools, shopping updates and personalized viewer features on Wednesday at its annual Made on YouTube event in New York City.

Here are some details:

• The new creator tools include additions to YouTube Studio for feedback on video drafts, channel-matched thumbnails and testing up to three video cuts.

• A Gemini-powered assistant in Shorts and YouTube Create will also help edit clips, trim pauses and sync music.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The video platform is testing opt-in AI comment moderation that adapts to creators' preferences. It will also combine voice and facial detection in its likeness-protection tools.

• The company will expand its YouTube Shopping affiliate program to 35 countries by year-end, with more than 1.3 million creators already enrolled.

• Creators in India and Brazil will soon be able to tag Amazon products, while product tags will show localized offers to viewers in different markets.

• YouTube will introduce Custom Feeds for U.S. users on web, mobile and TV, allowing them to save homepage tabs tailored to interests such as documentaries or DIY videos.

• Its Ask YouTube feature will add shopping queries and follow-up questions, including product-comparison tables and voice commands for TV users.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement