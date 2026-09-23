YouTube unveils AI creator tools, shopping features at annual event

Sept 23 : Alphabet-owned YouTube unveiled a slate of artificial intelligence tools, shopping updates and personalized viewer features on Wednesday at its annual Made on YouTube event in New York City.

Here are some details:

• The new creator tools include additions to YouTube Studio for feedback on video drafts, channel-matched thumbnails and testing up to three video cuts.

• A Gemini-powered assistant in Shorts and YouTube Create will also help edit clips, trim pauses and sync music.

• The video platform is testing opt-in AI comment moderation that adapts to creators' preferences. It will also combine voice and facial detection in its likeness-protection tools.

• The company will expand its YouTube Shopping affiliate program to 35 countries by year-end, with more than 1.3 million creators already enrolled.

• Creators in India and Brazil will soon be able to tag Amazon products, while product tags will show localized offers to viewers in different markets.

• YouTube will introduce Custom Feeds for U.S. users on web, mobile and TV, allowing them to save homepage tabs tailored to interests such as documentaries or DIY videos.

• Its Ask YouTube feature will add shopping queries and follow-up questions, including product-comparison tables and voice commands for TV users.