Zebra Technologies shares rise on upbeat 2026 forecast, $1 billion stock buyback plan

Feb 12 : Zebra Technologies forecast 2026 sales and profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, banking on robust demand for its barcode scanners and communication devices, sending shares of the company up more than 17 per cent.

Zebra also announced a $1 billion share buyback program.

The company's move comes as clients across sectors continue to modernize operations and invest in products that help businesses function more smoothly and increase employee productivity.

"We entered 2026 with a healthy backlog and pipeline, momentum from the Elo Touch acquisition, and a sharper focus on our highest-growth opportunities," said CEO Bill Burns.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Elo Touch is a touchscreen display maker Zebra said it would buy in a $1.3 billion deal in August last year.

In 2026, Zebra expects sales growth between 9 per cent and 13 per cent, the midpoint of which is above estimates of 9.8 per cent, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted annual earnings per share is forecast between $17.70 to $18.30, compared with estimates of $17.47.

Zebra also expects first-quarter sales and profit to beat analysts' estimates.

For the quarter ended December 31, Zebra reported net sales of $1.48 billion, topping estimates of $1.46 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were in line with expectations at $4.33.