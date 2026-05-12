Zelenskiy meets Palantir CEO as Ukraine expands use of AI in war

May 12 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had met the CEO of Palantir Technologies, Alex Karp, as Kyiv doubles down on the use of artificial intelligence to gain an edge in the war with Russia.

Kyiv has launched a project with Palantir called "Brave1 Dataroom" to develop artificial intelligence based on its valuable combat data, collected throughout the conflict since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, to help intercept Russian drones.

"Today, technology, AI, data analysis and the mathematics of warfare have a direct impact on the outcome on the battlefield," Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram after meeting with Karp.

Fedorov, who promised a sweeping, data-driven overhaul of Kyiv's military when appointed in January, said that more than 100 companies were training over 80 models to detect and intercept aerial targets.

He added that under cooperation with Palantir, Ukraine had developed a system for detailed analysis of air strikes, as well as implemented AI solutions for handling large volumes of intelligence data, and had integrated the technologies into the planning of Kyiv's deep strike operations.

"Palantir is a renowned global company with strong potential, and there certainly are areas where we can be useful to one another, strengthening the defense of Ukraine, America, and our partners," Zelenskiy said on X.

Zelenskiy added they discussed areas of technological development, both in the context of combat operations and civilian needs.