Business

Zoom restored after outage affects thousands of users globally
Zoom restored after outage affects thousands of users globally

A 3D printed Zoom logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

17 Apr 2025 04:15AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2025 05:45AM)
Video-conferencing platform Zoom Communications said on Wednesday it had resolved a global outage that disrupted its services, including its website, video calls and application, affecting thousands of users worldwide.

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed the number of reported issues reached up to 67,280 Zoom users as of 3:01 p.m. ET.

Interruptions to the Zoom web portal and application were reported by users in the United States and other countries around the world.

"Service has now been restored after the earlier outage," the company said on social media platform X.

Source: Reuters
