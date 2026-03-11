Zoox and Uber tie up to deploy robotaxis on ride-hailing network

March 11 : Uber Technologies signed a multi-year partnership to deploy Zoox's purpose-built robotaxis to its platform, the companies said on Wednesday, marking the latter's first venture with a third-party ride-hailing service.

Despite lagging behind industry leader Alphabet's Waymo in robotaxi deployment, Zoox has been gradually expanding operations, launching limited services in Las Vegas and a pilot rider program in San Francisco late last year.

Zoox said on Monday it will expand testing to Dallas and Phoenix, along with launching a command hub for fleet operations in Arizona.

The deal also adds to a flurry of partnerships between ride-hailing platforms and autonomous vehicle developers as the sector races toward commercialization.

With its partnership with 25 autonomous vehicle technology developers, Uber already offers rides in cities like Phoenix, Austin, Atlanta and Dubai, and plans to expand to 15 cities globally by the end of 2026. The company aims to be the largest facilitator of such trips in the world by 2029.

The partnership announced on Wednesday is set to launch in Las Vegas this summer, with a planned rollout in Los Angeles by mid-2027. The robotaxis will remain accessible through Zoox's app as well as the Uber platform for all eligible trips.

Founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon for $1.3 billion in 2020, Zoox has set itself apart with its boxy design that lacks a steering wheel or pedals, tailored for passengers rather than adapted from traditional car platforms.

The company has logged more than one million autonomous miles and served over 300,000 riders.