Amazon Black Friday: Great deals on electronics, tech and gadgets that you won’t want to miss
From eReaders to noise-cancelling headphones and GPS watches for kids, these are some great deals to cart before they’re snapped up.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Amazon Black Friday deals offer a good chance to find great bargains on early Christmas gifts, household gadgets or post-exam treats for the kids. From home and kitchen appliances and electronics, to toys, books and beauty products, there are thousands of cart-worthy deals you may want to consider before they’re sold out.
You’ll also be spoilt for choice with a host of deals from the Amazon US and Amazon Japan global stores.
Until Dec 2, Mediacorp readers are also eligible for an Amazon promo code which entitles them to S$10 off when you spend more than S$60.
CONTENTS
E-READERS
Kobo Libra Colour E Ink eReader, 7-inch Color Touchscreen, Kaleido 3 (Black) (S$266; Usual Price: S$314; 13% off)
Looking for an e-reader for NLB books? The Kobo Libra Colour E Ink eReader features a 7-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display that brings eBooks to life. Its soothing colour palette makes book covers, illustrations, and note-taking vibrant and glare-free. This 32GB eReader can store up to 24,000 eBooks or 150 Kobo Audiobooks.
Kindle (2022 release), Denim (S$122.12; S$183.77; 34% off)
The lightest and most compact Kindle yet, features a 6-inch 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images. It offers a glare-free, paper-like display with an adjustable front light and dark mode for comfortable reading day and night. It offers 16GB of storage and is made with 30-75 per cent recycled plastics and 90 per cent recycled magnesium.
TECH
Cygnett Boost Power Bank - Red, 20,000 mAh (S$48; Usual Price: S$69.90; 31% off)
This power bank supports 30W fast charging and has two USB-C and one USB-A port and a digital display that shows the remaining charge left. It’s also available in 10,000 mAh (S$34; Usual Price: S$49.90; 32% off) capacity.
UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-Port GaN USB C Charger (S$44.99; S$69.99; 34% off)
Whether you’re travelling or working from home, reducing the number of chargers you carry will lighten your load and reduce cable clutter. The UGREEN Nexode 100W USB C charger includes 3 UCB-C ports and 1 USB-A port for fast-charging compatible devices.
- Gallium nitride technology manages heat dissipation
- Inbuilt smart chip helps protect devices
4G GPS Smart Watch for Kids (S$111.99; Usual Price S$143.99; 22% off)
This IP67-rated smartwatch support two-way video calling, SOS emergency alarm and is water resistant. It includes GPS real-time tracking with multiple positioning modes and stores past locations for up to a month.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera - Sky Blue (S$86.80; Usual Price: S$114.74; 24% off)
The INSTAX Mini 11 features an automatic exposure compensation for easy photo-taking. It includes a Selfie Mode, macro mode and has a built-in selfie mirror to frame shots.
HEADPHONES
Sennheiser Momentum 4 ANC Wireless Headphones, Black (S$299.33; Usual Price: S$499; 40% off)
The Momentum 4s offer long playback time – up to 60 hours with ANC and Bluetooth activated. Its wide headband with extra padding offers a comfortable fit. It supports aptX Adaptive, a higher-quality Bluetooth audio codec, but is compatible with older standards like aptX and AAC. It is also Bluetooth 5.2-compliant, which means you can connect to several Bluetooth devices, like your phone and laptop, at the same time.
60 hours playtime with ANC
Allows connection to multiple Bluetooth devices
Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Wireless Headphones, Black (S$389.99; Usual Price: S$575; 32% off)
Sony’s venerable noise-cancelling over-ears offer up to 30 hours of playtime with ANC and Bluetooth activated. Its quick-charging support will help you out in a pinch – three minutes of charging provides up to three hours of playback. Sony’s WH-1000XM4s (S$308.88; S$409; 38% off) are a still capable, more budget-friendly option.
- 30 hours playback time with ANC
- Quick charging support
Nothing Ear Wireless ANC Earbuds, Black (S$129; Usual Price: S$148; 13% off)
These Nothing Ear Earbuds feature ChatGPT integration, up to 45dB hybrid noise cancelling and six microphones. It also supports Clear Voice technology for clearer calls and fast charging – a 10-minute charge provides 10 hours of playback (with ANC off). The earbuds can deliver a total of 42.5 hours of playtime with ANC off.
