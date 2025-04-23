Gaming handhelds: Essential gaming devices for ultimate portability

The gaming handheld recently gained mainstream attention when Nintendo delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the United States. Seen as a niche product by some, gaming handhelds are appreciated by nerds in the know for their portability, power and connectivity. It’s hard to beat a gaming handheld for on-the-go play. Compared to your mobile phone, you enjoy dedicated controls and in most cases, a bigger screen.

While it will be some time before the Nintendo Switch 2 is widely available, we’ve shortlisted some of the most popular gaming handhelds currently available to help you get your daily dose of gaming goodness, wherever you are.

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing New Horizon Isabelle Aloha Edition (S$264)