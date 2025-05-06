Smart watches for kids: 7 essential models to help keep your children safe

When choosing a smart watch for your child, there are several key factors to consider:

Safety Features: Look for watches with GPS tracking, geo-fencing, SOS buttons and parental controls.

Durability: Kids can be rough on their gadgets, so choose a watch that is sturdy and water-resistant.

Battery Life: A long-lasting battery ensures the watch can keep up with your child's activities throughout the day. As with any electronic device, this is dependent on how frequently the device is used.

Ease of Use: The watch should be user-friendly, with intuitive controls and a simple interface.

Fun and Educational Features: Games, learning apps, and interactive features can make the watch more engaging for kids, though you'll want devices that can only load pre-approved apps.