Smart watches for kids: 7 essential models to help keep your children safe
The smart watch for kids offers parents added peace of mind with features like GPS tracking, SOS calls and geo-fencing.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
The children’s smart watch is a Goldilocks solution for parents who want to keep in touch with their kids but don’t want to buy them a mobile phone over concerns about excessive screen time. These devices can help parents keep track of their child's location, send photos and communicate easily and some even monitor activity levels.
If you’re not sure of which model is best for Junior, we’ve shortlisted some kids smart watches that will help you stay connected with them. We’ve only included watches that include call and GPS tracking features in our lineup, since most parents will want the added safety these features offer.
Xiaomi Smart Kids Watch (S$89.40; Usual Price: S$159; 43%off)
The splash-resistant Xiaomi Smart Kids Watch offers Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity so your kids can stay connected without needing a mobile hotspot. Its AI positioning feature taps into several sources – including GPS and Glonass satellite constellations, Wi-Fi and location-based services. Parents can set up safe zones (also known as geo-fencing) like home and school and then get alerts when their child enters or leaves these areas. It also supports video calls with its 2MP camera. Xiaomi says the watch offers up to 5.5 days of battery life depending on frequency of use.
- GPS tracking
- Calling and messaging
- AI positioning
- Safe zones
Gizmo S-Pro (S$100.88; Usual Price: S$129; 21% off)
This smart watch for kids features GPS tracking, video calling and an SOS button. The Gizmo S-Pro helps parents communicate easily with their child thanks to 4G connectivity and WiFi. It even comes pre-installed with WhatsApp, allowing kids to send voice messages, pictures and fun emojis to approved contacts. The watch is IP67-rated and offers up to 60 hours of standby time. To help Junior concentrate in school, parents can also set up to three “Do not disturb” time periods, during which all functions are disabled except for SOS emergencies.
- GPS tracking
- Video calling
- SOS emergency call
- IP67 rating
- Up to 60 hours of standby time
Philips W2215A Kids Wrist Phone Watch (S$123; Usual Price: S$149; 17% off)
The IP67-rated Philips W2215A kids smart watch features dual cameras that support HD video calls. Its AI positioning feature taps into several sources – including GPS and Glonass satellite constellations and Wi-Fi. An independent GPS positioning chip also helps improve positioning speed for a more accurate picture of your child’s location. A 1.83-inch high definition colour screen makes it easier for children to use. It also offers an SOS button, safe zones while supporting 2G/3G/4G communication systems for reliable connectivity.
- Dual cameras
- GPS tracking
- SOS button
- IP67 rating
Nickwatch Smartwatch (S$177.71)
This IP68-rated kids smart watch is a fun option for fans of Nickelodeon characters like SpongeBob SquarePants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It offers GPS tracking, calling, and messaging. Parents can set safety boundaries around activity zones (like school). The watch includes educational games and creative features like music and voice simulators. It's easy to use and durable, but may not be suited for older kids and has a smaller screen
- IP68 rating
- Nickelodeon character themes
- Interactive games
- GPS tracking
- Safety boundaries (electronic fence)
myFirst Fone S3+ (S$195.55; Usual Price: S$229; 15% off)
This home-grown brand’s kids smart watch that includes GPS tracking, calling and messaging. It has a 1.4-inch square screen and built-in eSIM technology, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card. It supports 4G LTE connectivity and has a 2MP front camera for video calls. The watch offers heart rate monitoring and step tracking, encouraging kids to stay active. It also offers customisable safe zones, one-touch SOS alerts, parent-approved contacts and does not allow the installation of third-party apps like social media and games. It offers up to 40 hours of standby time and six hours of working time.
- eSIM technology
- GPS tracking
- Calling and messaging
- 40 hours of standby time
TickTalk 5 (S$213.03)
This smart watch for kids offers robust communication features like video and SOS alerts and messaging. It includes GPS tracking and parental controls and supports 4G LTE and WiFi. It also features a 5MP camera and activity tracker. TickTalk says this kids smart watch offers an IP67 rating and up to 48 hours of battery life with regular use.
- GPS tracking
- Video calling
- SOS emergency call
- IP67 rating
- Up to 48 hours of battery life (regular use)
Bunnyshop Buddy Watch Gen 2 (S$239; Usual Price: S$429; 44% off)
The Bunnyshop Buddy Watch Gen 2, designed for kids over seven, features GPS tracking and parental controls. Its 4.5cm x 3.6cm screen is customizable. Parents can set safety boundaries around activity zones (like school) and receive alerts if the child leaves the area. Kids can make SOS calls with a button press. The watch supports apps like WhatsApp, LINE, and Google Translate. Bunnyshop claims the battery lasts two to four days on idle, but recommends nightly charging. It also includes roaming, classroom mode and facial unlock. The Bunnyshop Angel Watch Pro targets kids below the age of seven, with its bulkier design and more basic feature set.
- GPS tracking
- Parental controls
- Safety boundaries (electronic fence)
- SOS calls
- Roaming, classroom mode and facial unlock
WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN A SMART WATCH FOR KIDS
When choosing a smart watch for your child, there are several key factors to consider:
Safety Features: Look for watches with GPS tracking, geo-fencing, SOS buttons and parental controls.
Durability: Kids can be rough on their gadgets, so choose a watch that is sturdy and water-resistant.
Battery Life: A long-lasting battery ensures the watch can keep up with your child's activities throughout the day. As with any electronic device, this is dependent on how frequently the device is used.
Ease of Use: The watch should be user-friendly, with intuitive controls and a simple interface.
Fun and Educational Features: Games, learning apps, and interactive features can make the watch more engaging for kids, though you'll want devices that can only load pre-approved apps.
