Racing wheels: Essential budget PC and console gaming wheels for more immersive sim racing
These budget and direct drive wheel sets will elevate your experience without breaking the bank
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Red Bull Sim Racing driver Sebastian Job vicariously fulfilled the dreams of gamers everywhere when he recently drove former F1 champion Sebastian Vettel’s 2012 RB8 F1 car at the Red Bull Ring. While the odds of graduating from couch to cockpit remain remote for the rest of us, enjoying a more immersive gaming experience is a more attainable goal. Racing wheel sets – consisting of a steering wheel and pedal combo – are a quick way to get more from your virtual experience.
Racing wheel sets range from toy-like, kid-friendly devices to simulator-level sets costing thousands of dollars.
To start you on your journey, we’ve highlighted entry-level to mid-range force feedback wheel sets that offer greater gaming joy for less than S$600. We’ve also included other factors to consider – including tips to help keep the peace with your non-gaming partner (you’re welcome).
CONTENTS
WHEEL SETS
Thrustmaster T248P Racing Wheel and Magnetic Pedals (S$339; Usual Price S$649; 48% off)
This steering wheel and pedal combo is a newer rival to Logitech’s venerable G923 set. It features a hybrid force feedback system that uses a gear-and-belt system to transmit force feedback effects to gamers. A built-in LCD panel displays key information on supported games, like lap times and speed. Its T3PM magnetic pedal set features four brake pedal pressure settings so users can tune responsiveness. An Xbox version is also available.
Torque: 3.5Nm
Type: Hybrid gear-and-belt system
Pros: Good force feedback for an entry-level wheel, built-in LCD panel, includes clutch pedal
Cons: Wheel feels plasticky, noisy buttons and paddle shifters, non-interchangeable wheel
Compatibility: PC, PS5, PS4
Logitech G29 Driving Force Feedback Racing Wheel (S$378.14; Usual Price: S$499; 24% off)
The OG wheel set for many gamers, this set is long in the tooth but is still a good entry-level set for PlayStation (PS) and PC gamers. Its dual-motor force feedback and helical gearing offers credible feedback although some reviews note that it lacks smoothness and struggles to produce subtle effects. It includes stainless steel paddle shifters and separate pedal unit includes a clutch.
Torque: 2.2Nm
Type: Helical gear-driven
Pros: Affordable, good build quality, easy to find in stores, includes clutch pedal
Cons: Gear-driven system isn’t smooth, more capable budget direct-drive wheel sets cost only slightly more, limited customisation options
Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PS3, PC
Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Edition (S$549; Usual Price: S$749; 27% off)
Thrustmaster’s long-serving T300 RS GT Edition remains a popular and capable mid-range wheel although it is facing increasing competition from budget direct-drive wheel sets. The wheelbase uses a dual-belt drive system that’s known for its strong, precise force feedback. While its wheel can be swapped for compatible models, the process is cumbersome. The GT Edition includes an upgraded T3PA-GT pedal set with a clutch and a mod that improves brake feel.
Torque: 4Nm
Type: Belt drive
Pros: Decent force feedback, interchangeable wheel, pedal set includes clutch and adjustable brake mod
Cons: Cumbersome quick-release mechanism, belt drive can wear out after prolonged use, reducing effectiveness
Compatibility: PC, PS5, PS4, PS3
Moza Racing R3 Bundle (S$421.80; Usual Price: S$589; 28% off)
Moza Racing entered the sim racing market in 2021, having made its name researching automotive chassis technologies. Its R3 wheel set is Xbox and PC compatible. Its 3.9Nm direct drive servo motor’s compact size takes up less desk space on small desks. The steering wheel includes 22 programmable buttons. While it only includes an accelerator and brake pedal out of the box, these are made of high-strength steel and provide good rigidity. A clutch pedal and brake mod are sold as relative affordable add-ons along with other accessories like quick-release steering wheels and shifters.
Torque: 3.9Nm
Type: Direct drive
Pros: Affordable direct-drive wheel set, good build quality, rich accessories ecosystem
Cons: Only two pedals included
Compatibility: PC, Xbox
Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals (S$512.08; Usual Price: S$699)
This update of the G29 looks almost identical to its predecessor. Still, it gives gamers a chance to unleash their inner Verstappen (Max or Jos, you decide) on virtual racetracks. Key updates include improved pedals, Trueforce technology that supports more advanced force feedback effects and a programmable dual clutch. It still uses helical gearing and its motor produces similar torque to the G923. It’s a well-designed, capable entry-level wheel with good build quality. However, its increased price puts it uncomfortably closer to more capable budget belt-drive and direct-drive wheels.
Torque: 2.2Nm
Type: Helical gear-driven
Pros: Good build quality, easy to find in stores, includes clutch pedal
Cons: Gear-driven system isn’t smooth, more capable budget direct-drive wheel sets cost only slightly more, wheel isn’t interchangeable
Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC
Moza Racing R5 Bundle (S$554.80; Usual Price: S$679; 18% off)
The MOZA R5 Bundle is a competitively priced direct drive wheel set. It targets PC gamers looking for their first racing wheel set or an upgrade from older gear or belt-drive offerings. Its 5.5 Nm direct drive motor offers users stronger force feedback effects than most entry-level offerings. It includes a table clamp and the wheelbase is made from aviation-grade aluminium that offers added rigidity over plastic wheelbases. Its pedal set includes accelerator and brake pedals made of high-strength steel that provides good rigidity. A clutch pedal and brake mod are sold as relative affordable add-ons along with a rich ecosystem of accessories like quick-release steering wheels and shifters.
Torque: 5.5Nm
Type: Direct drive
Pros: Affordable direct-drive wheel set, good build quality, rich ecosystem of accessories
Cons: Only two pedals included, no console support
Compatibility: PC
TYPES OF WHEEL SETS
There are three types of force-feedback steering wheels:
Gear-driven wheels use cogs to transfer force feedback from the motor to the wheel. Often used in budget setups, they are durable but can be noisy and feel less smooth.
Belt-driven wheels use belts and pulleys to transfer force feedback effects from the motor. These are usually quieter and more refined than gear-driven wheels. However, belts can wear out over time, reducing responsiveness and feel. Some wheels use a hybrid belt-gear drive system.
Direct-drive wheels connect directly to the motor and offer high force feedback levels and detail. While they tend to be more expensive, budget friendly options from Moza Racing have made these more accessible. The greater force feedback levels requires may also necessitate investing in a wheel stand to reduce flex.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A STEERING WHEEL SET
Price: There are capable budget to mid-range wheels in the S$300-S$500 range. However, capable entry-level direct-drive wheels are now available for only slightly more. So, saving a little more for a better wheel set could be the better long-term option.
Pedals: Often overlooked, these actually have the biggest influence on lap times. A good set of pedals allows you to brake consistently and smoothly modulate throttle and brake inputs.
Torque: The greater the torque, the greater the force feedback effects. Entry-level and mid-range wheels typically offer between 2Nm and 5Nm of torque. More advanced wheelbases offer much greater torque, with a price to match.
Feel: Budget wheels may use thinner plastics that flex more. This can distract when you’re chasing pole position or a virtual opponent. Some wheels may also feel more plasticky or have noisy buttons or paddle shifters. If you game at night, this could disturb other people at home.
Compatibility: Most wheels are compatible with PCs out of the box. Console gamers will need to check that their wheel of choice is compatible with their console.
Ecosystem: Additional accessories can enhance your initial setup. Add-ons include quick-release F1 or GT-style wheels, pedals, handbrakes and sequential or H-pattern shifters.
Space: Even a basic set takes up a lot of desk space and can be an eyesore to non-gamers. Be prepared to bribe your better half and volunteer for extra chores to keep the peace at home.
What is force feedback?
Force feedback wheels use motors to create physical resistance in response to in-game events. It improves immersiveness by offering a physical representation of a virtual vehicle’s behaviour. This can help gamers produce faster, more consistent lap times as they no longer have to rely on just visual and audio cues. For example, if your virtual car loses traction, the wheel might suddenly feel loose, letting you know that you need to dial things down a notch.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Discount codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.
Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime. Prime members enjoy free one-day domestic delivery and free international delivery on eligible items.