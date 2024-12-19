Racing wheels: Essential budget PC and console gaming wheels for more immersive sim racing

The MOZA R5 Bundle is a competitively priced direct drive wheel set. It targets PC gamers looking for their first racing wheel set or an upgrade from older gear or belt-drive offerings. Its 5.5 Nm direct drive motor offers users stronger force feedback effects than most entry-level offerings. It includes a table clamp and the wheelbase is made from aviation-grade aluminium that offers added rigidity over plastic wheelbases. Its pedal set includes accelerator and brake pedals made of high-strength steel that provides good rigidity. A clutch pedal and brake mod are sold as relative affordable add-ons along with a rich ecosystem of accessories like quick-release steering wheels and shifters.

Torque: 5.5Nm

Type: Direct drive

Pros: Affordable direct-drive wheel set, good build quality, rich ecosystem of accessories

Cons: Only two pedals included, no console support

Compatibility: PC

TYPES OF WHEEL SETS

There are three types of force-feedback steering wheels:

Gear-driven wheels use cogs to transfer force feedback from the motor to the wheel. Often used in budget setups, they are durable but can be noisy and feel less smooth.

Belt-driven wheels use belts and pulleys to transfer force feedback effects from the motor. These are usually quieter and more refined than gear-driven wheels. However, belts can wear out over time, reducing responsiveness and feel. Some wheels use a hybrid belt-gear drive system.

Direct-drive wheels connect directly to the motor and offer high force feedback levels and detail. While they tend to be more expensive, budget friendly options from Moza Racing have made these more accessible. The greater force feedback levels requires may also necessitate investing in a wheel stand to reduce flex.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A STEERING WHEEL SET

Price: There are capable budget to mid-range wheels in the S$300-S$500 range. However, capable entry-level direct-drive wheels are now available for only slightly more. So, saving a little more for a better wheel set could be the better long-term option.

Pedals: Often overlooked, these actually have the biggest influence on lap times. A good set of pedals allows you to brake consistently and smoothly modulate throttle and brake inputs.

Torque: The greater the torque, the greater the force feedback effects. Entry-level and mid-range wheels typically offer between 2Nm and 5Nm of torque. More advanced wheelbases offer much greater torque, with a price to match.

Feel: Budget wheels may use thinner plastics that flex more. This can distract when you’re chasing pole position or a virtual opponent. Some wheels may also feel more plasticky or have noisy buttons or paddle shifters. If you game at night, this could disturb other people at home.

Compatibility: Most wheels are compatible with PCs out of the box. Console gamers will need to check that their wheel of choice is compatible with their console.

Ecosystem: Additional accessories can enhance your initial setup. Add-ons include quick-release F1 or GT-style wheels, pedals, handbrakes and sequential or H-pattern shifters.

Space: Even a basic set takes up a lot of desk space and can be an eyesore to non-gamers. Be prepared to bribe your better half and volunteer for extra chores to keep the peace at home.