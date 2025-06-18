Premium ANC headphones that take quiet to the next level

Comfort and build: Premium materials like memory foam, leather and aluminium enhance long-term comfort and durability. Well-designed headphones can reduce pressure points and will be more comfortable on long rides or flights.

Active noise cancellation (ANC): Look for adaptive or hybrid ANC systems that adjust to your environment in real time. Effective ANC should be a staple in this segment.

Sound quality: Prioritise headphones with a good, balanced sound signature. This is subjective, so if you don't like the default sound signature, the headphone app should have customisable EQ settings. Look for high-resolution audio support as well. At this end of the market, there’s really no excuse for middling audio.

Battery life: Aim for at least 25-30 hours of playback with ANC on, with fast-charging capabilities.

Connectivity: Features like Bluetooth multipoint, Auracast, and USB-C audio support can improve versatility.

Smart features: Voice assistant integration and customisable touch controls add convenience. Wear detection, which automatically stops playing a track when you remove the headphones, are another good-to-have feature.

Portability: Foldable designs and protective cases are ideal for travel and commuting. Headphones that fold flat and inwards save space in your bag

Ecosystem compatibility: If you're invested in a brand (like Apple or Sonos), consider how well the headphones integrate with your other devices. Some features may only be available on devices from the same brand.