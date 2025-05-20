Samsung 32 inch Odyssey OLED G8 G81SF monitor first impressions

IMAGE QUALITY

The G81SF delivers sharp, vibrant visuals and supports features like HDR (high dynamic range) and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400. It also supports a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time for a smooth gaming experience.

Unlike older OLED panels, brightness isn’t an issue. Even in my sunlit living room, the bright display and anti-reflective coating kept glare at bay.

GAMING PERFORMANCE

Tested on a PlayStation 5, the monitor handled fast-paced titles like Gran Turismo 7, F1 24 and Tekken 8 with ease. This helped ensure that visuals were crisp and lag-free, whether I was trying to out brake Max Verstappen or trying to dispatch my virtual combat opponent.

The PS5’s refresh rate caps at 120Hz so it didn’t push the limits of the G81SF. For PC gamers with high-end rigs, this panel, with its 240Hz refresh rate, should shine.

MEDIA PLAYBACK

Movies and videos looked sharp and vibrant, especially on HDR-enabled 4K streams. As streaming content can drop to lower resolutions and often uses lower bitrates, I also tested with a 4K Blu-ray copy of Top Gun: Maverick.

The disc itself has been touted as a reference-quality release, being noted for its sharp details and good contrast. This eliminated the variability of streaming content and showed the monitor’s full potential. Sharp closeups and smooth gradients made for a very immersive and enjoyable viewing experience.