When strangers become bandmates: Inside the open street jam sessions uniting Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: A guitar riff plays, harmonising with the beat of a snare drum. Then a saxophone joins in, playful and bright. Within seconds, The Lawn at New Bahru is alive — but not with a band.

These are strangers who have never rehearsed together.

“Initially, I thought it was just a live band,” said Nur Taqinah Kamsari, an onlooker at the session last month in the communal space at the former Nan Chiau Girls’ High School.

“I didn’t know it was an interactive thing where we could ‘hijack’ the instruments.”

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

This is Ann Siang Sounds, a street jam movement where anyone can pick up an instrument, join in mid-song and be part of the music. Here, professional musicians play alongside beginners, and no one seems to mind who leads.

“I was so surprised, but in the best way,” said Stacey Woo, 26, another audience member. “Even little kids sang together, and then we all joined (in).”