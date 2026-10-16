No relief in sight – what's driving pricier taxi and ride-hailing fares

WHERE ARE THE PLATFORM FEES AND COMMISSIONS GOING?

Ride-hailing platforms said that they are using platform fees and commissions to improve their technology, provide fuel rebates to drivers, and support drivers’ Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

A platform fee is a charge paid by the passenger, usually added on top of the ride fare, while a commission is a charge paid by the driver to the platform, usually deducted as a percentage of the fare the driver earns.

A Grab spokesperson said that its adjustments to fares reflect broader industry-wide factors, including rising fuel costs, as well as provisions under the Platform Workers Act that safeguards drivers' "long-term earnings and security".

Passed in 2024, the Act requires platforms to contribute to eligible drivers' CPF savings and provide work injury compensation coverage.

The spokesperson added that Grab remains "deeply committed to balancing fare sustainability for drivers with affordability for riders".

"To support our driver-partners, we continuously optimise dispatch efficiency to reduce wait times between jobs and enhance productivity, while leveraging fuel discounts, electric vehicle charging rebates, and fleet partnerships to lower their daily running costs," the spokesperson said.

Grab said it has also sought to offset higher costs for commuters through cheaper options such as Group Rides and GrabHitch, which it said can reduce fares by up to 40 per cent, as well as through promotions and loyalty rewards.

A Tada spokesperson said that it had made two increases to its rider platform fee, with the most recent increase in 2025.

The spokesperson said that adjusting the platform fee was necessary to keep its zero-commission model commercially sustainable while "continuing to support drivers and provide competitively priced rides".

It also uses these fees to make contributions towards drivers' CPF and insurance coverage under the Platform Workers Act.

Tada had also revised its fuel support fee in April this year to help drivers manage rising operating costs.

"Ultimately, our goal is to strike a balance between keeping rides affordable for riders and ensuring that drivers are fairly compensated and supported," said the spokesperson.

A Ryde spokesperson said that it "periodically reviews its platform fees to ensure that we can continue operating a reliable and sustainable platform".

"Platform fees support areas including technology infrastructure, app development, safety and security, customer support, regulatory and compliance requirements, as well as continued improvements to the experience for both passengers and driver-partners," the spokesperson said.

Ryde added that it is committed to collecting no commissions through the end of 2027.

"We recognise the broader increase in point-to-point transport costs and remain focused on balancing affordability for passengers with sustainable earnings for driver-partners," it added.

The spokesperson added that the approach is not "simply to pass every increase in operating costs on to passengers".

"We also look at how we can improve driver economics and marketplace efficiency through our commission structure, incentives, better matching and routing."

A Gojek spokesperson said the platform's fares "reflect the balance between keeping rides affordable for passengers and ensuring a sustainable livelihood for driver-partners amid rising operating costs".

"We continue to offer promotions for passengers and support programmes for driver-partners, and remain committed to keeping rides accessible."

CNA asked the ride-hailing platforms about how their average fares have increased over the past five years, but they declined to provide such figures, with some citing commercial sensitivities.

CNA also reached out to taxi firms ComfortDelGro, Prime Taxi, Strides Premier and Trans-Cab to ask what measures they have taken to keep rides affordable for passengers while ensuring that driving remains financially viable. None had officially responded by publication time.