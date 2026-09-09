Category A COE premiums set new record, rising to over S$133,000

SINGAPORE: Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums hit a new high of more than S$133,000 (US$105,000) in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 9), with premiums in all other categories also closing higher.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at a record S$133,009 after rising by S$4,508, or 3.5 per cent, from S$128,501 in the last exercise. The previous record of S$129,000 was set on Jul 8 this year.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose 3.1 per cent to S$135,001 from S$131,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose by 3.4 per cent to S$93,101 from S$90,002 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$12,556, 11.1 per cent up from S$11,301 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$137,890 from S$135,000, an increase of 2.1 per cent.