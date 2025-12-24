Grab platform fees to increase by 30 cents from Jan 1 next year

SINGAPORE: Grab will raise its platform fees by S$0.30 (US$0.23) starting in 2026, the ride-hailing operator said on Wednesday (Dec 24), in a move partly attributed to the Platform Workers Act.

In an email to customers seen by CNA, Grab - the leading ride-hailing platform in Singapore - said it will increase its "platform and partner fee" from S$0.90 to S$1.20.

“This adjustment will support platform maintenance and service improvements, other welfare initiatives for platform workers, as well as upcoming updates to driver-partner CPF (Central Provident Fund) contribution rates under the Platform Workers Act,” said Grab.

It added that the adjustment to its platform and partner fees only applies to ride-hailing services. The fees for Grab’s other services, such as food delivery, remain unchanged.

Under the Platform Workers Act, platform workers will receive better protections in three areas - CPF contributions, financial compensation if they are injured on the job and legal framework for representation.

Grab’s latest fee increase follows a similar move last December when four ride-hailing operators in Singapore announced they would raise their platform fees.

“As the government gradually increases CPF contributions for platform workers over the next five years, the platform and partner fee may be adjusted from time to time to reflect these changes, as well as other welfare and operational costs,” said Grab on Wednesday.

It added that its driver fee of S$0.50 per ride will continue until Jun 30, 2026, and is separate from the partner fee.