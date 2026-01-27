Singapore's private-hire drivers resist EV shift despite growing popularity

SINGAPORE: Singapore's roads are seeing more electric vehicles (EVs) than ever, but private-hire drivers are hesitant to join the transition, with many saying the switch does not make economic sense.

By the end of 2025, EVs made up 7.4 per cent of Singapore's total car population, reaching 49,262 vehicles – nearly double the 4 per cent share recorded in 2024.

Yet among private-hire vehicle drivers, whose livelihoods depend on maximising time on the road, adoption remains sluggish.

Mr Chia, 60, who currently drives a hybrid, said he would not consider switching to an EV, as charging takes significantly longer than refuelling a petrol car.

“If you want to do a fast charge, it will be about one hour, and that time will just be wasted,” said Mr Chia, who declined to give his full name.

“If I don’t need to charge so long, and there are more places that can charge quickly, maybe I’ll consider it.”

Mr Augustine Lai, 62, a full-time private-hire driver who works up to 14 hours a day, had similar reservations. For him, the refuelling trip to the petrol station at the end of his shift is part of a reliable routine.

“This is so tomorrow will be a new day with my tank fully topped up,” said Mr Lai, who also drives a hybrid car.

Though he has weighed the fuel savings an EV might offer, Mr Lai said the inconvenience outweighs the potential savings.

“I’ll have to charge maybe three or four hours, and then I have to come down to disconnect it, and I’m already very tired,” he said.

Adding to his concerns is the limited charging infrastructure near his Housing and Development Board (HDB) block, where only six EV charging points serve the estate.

“I will be taking up space for the charging point, and sooner or later (residents) could have arguments about it,” he said.