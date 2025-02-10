Low-quality teachers, rural dropouts, learning divides: Can Asia solve this education crisis?

JAKARTA/DELHI/BEIJING: Indonesia’s classrooms may be full, but the quality of education is falling short of the mark.

The country has 12 years of compulsory education, with enrolment rates at almost 100 per cent up to the age of 12. At secondary school, the pupil-teacher ratio is around 15:1, while the number of vocational schools has increased.

Yet, Indonesia ranked 69th out of 81 countries and economies in the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment, which measures the reading, mathematics and science skills of 15-year-olds round the world.

“The World Bank refers to us as functionally illiterate,” said Indra Charismiadji, an education policy analyst. “Our young generation can’t learn anything because … they don’t understand what they’re reading.”