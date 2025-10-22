Dick Lee reflects on Singlish bans, sister’s death as The Assembly returns with new conversations

SINGAPORE: In the 1970s, when “broken English” was seen in some quarters as a national embarrassment, a teenage Dick Lee dared to write Fried Rice Paradise — a cheeky anthem replete with Singlish.

Like long hair on men, it was banned on government-controlled Radio Television Singapore.

“I was hoping to write a Singapore song,” the former Singapore Idol judge recalled. “I thought, if I put Singlish (in), it would make it sound Singaporean.”

The bans are now a well-known part of Singapore’s cultural history, but the question is, was he angry with the government, asked 28-year-old Joel Lee on The Assembly, CNA’s interview series featuring neurodivergent participants in the role of journalists.

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“I was confused,” the 69-year-old replied. “It made me feel that being Singaporean isn’t good. It’s not good to express myself as a Singaporean.”