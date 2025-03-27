Lawyer gets ball rolling on task force to help those with hidden disabilities in justice system

*Names have been changed.

SINGAPORE: It was an evening when his father was working from home and could not pause to spend time with him. Frustrated, 19-year-old *James had a meltdown that escalated into aggression.

His father called the police for assistance. When officers arrived, however, James was so distressed that he hurled the nearest object, a stool, at them. As they pinned him down, he apologised repeatedly but was too agitated to follow instructions.

No charges were filed against James, who had special needs. In a letter to the Singapore Police Force, his pro bono lawyers explained that he had been diagnosed with intellectual disability, psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and sensory processing disorder.

“There was no intention to cause harm or (obstruct) the police. … What (he) requires is continued support and medical intervention,” the letter stated, adding that James had been undergoing rehabilitative programmes with his family’s support to manage his impulses.