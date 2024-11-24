‘I have two mothers’: Reunion with former helper prompts wave of emotion online

SINGAPORE: When Charlyn Ng was born, the first person to hold her was her domestic helper.

Emelita Abraham, or Auntie Amy to the Ngs, went on to help raise their daughter for the next 16 years. The two of them used to “play together all the time” and also shared a room for a period.

“My parents would let Auntie Amy have the final say on everything (to do with) me. Because she was around me almost 24/7, and she knew what I did, what I ate,” recalled Ng, now aged 36.

“So I have two mothers. Both love me unconditionally. One of them is in Singapore, another one is very far away in the Philippines.”

Auntie Amy left Singapore in 2010. So it was an emotional reunion for Ng and her in On The Red Dot’s latest series, Finding Auntie, featuring young Singaporeans surprising their long-time helpers in their home towns.