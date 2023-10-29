‘Worst policy ever’: Retirement time bomb after Malaysia’s pension drawdowns amid pandemic?

KUALA LUMPUR: Norazlan Ismail can usually be found behind the wheel of his taxi. But in March, the 49-year-old set off on foot for the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, from his home town in Johor.

He walked 312 kilometres in six days to deliver a message to the King: to tell Malaysian lawmakers to hear the cries of people like him, in need of financial help.

The father of five wanted the government to release monies from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Malaysia’s compulsory savings scheme. With an income of around RM80 (S$23) a day, he found it tough to support his family.

He had more than RM57,000 in his EPF account and hoped for a “last” round of withdrawals, after workers had previously been given dispensation to dip into their accounts to cushion the impact of the pandemic.