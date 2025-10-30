Indranee Rajah opens up about her mum’s recent death, singlehood on The Assembly

SINGAPORE: For nearly 20 years, it was just the two of them: Cabinet minister Indranee Rajah and her mother, Mavis, the last of their immediate family.

Her father, A T Rajah, a former deputy commissioner of police, had died from liver disease when she was five. Then in 1996, her older sister Kumarie, a translator based in France, succumbed to breast cancer at age 42.

“We were just getting ready to go to sleep … when the call came,” Indranee, 62, recalled on The Assembly, a CNA programme in which neurodivergent interviewers engage public figures in unscripted conversation.

Eleven years later, her older brother Ananda, a sociology lecturer, died aged 54 of a heart attack.

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“I’d just come back from court. I was back in the office when they tried calling me. And at first, I wasn’t able to take the call,” she recounted.

“But when I did, … I rushed down to the NUH (National University Hospital). But by that time, he had passed on.”