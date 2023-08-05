Despite getting flak, multi-level marketing is thriving in Singapore. Here’s why

SINGAPORE: Ever since her mother-in-law joined a multi-level marketing (MLM) company, Elaine Hing and her husband, Kelvin Lim, have received products such as coffee infused with the herbal mushroom “lingzhi”, which purportedly can eliminate free radicals.

They have received a promotional booklet — about a powder, for instance, that is supposedly able to stop cancer cells from multiplying.

“She definitely believes in the claims,” Hing said. “That’s why she thinks that she’s helping other people … by trying to promote these products.”

This worries Hing, who wrote to ask the programme Talking Point to investigate the claims.

The older woman is so enthusiastic she has tried to recruit Hing and Lim as distributors. One day, she wants to hand over what she has built to them.