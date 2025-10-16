From Seoul to Singapore and beyond: The flight of South Korea’s wealthy and what’s at stake

SEOUL: Sitting comfortably in his Singapore office, millionaire Ken Lee reels off the names of his main clientele — Korean giants such as LG, Lotte, Samsung and more.

Out of all his firm’s consulting services, however, what sets him apart is a niche that has grown over the years: helping wealthy South Koreans relocate abroad.

He has moved almost 50 of them to Singapore, says the managing director of Lee Kim Alliance, adding that these are people with a net worth ranging from US$10 million to “a few hundred million dollars”.

When he himself migrated two decades ago, only a small number of high net worth Koreans were moving overseas. But today, the enquiries are multiplying.

His firm typically gets about five relocation enquiries “every year”, he says. In the first half of this year, there were about 10 enquiries.