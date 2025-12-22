Commentary: Expensive 2026 World Cup tickets are unlikely to dampen demand

HONG KONG: The cost of tickets for next summer’s FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico has triggered highly emotive public discourse.

Football fans hoping to follow their team from the opening group match through to the final in New Jersey on Jul 19, 2026 can expect to pay around US$7,000 in ticket prices alone. Then there’s the travel, accommodation and day-to-day expenses that must also be factored in.

Once everything is included, attending the World Cup in 2026 will be a costly endeavour, and not even FIFA’s partial climbdown that has seen the release of a small number of more modestly priced tickets has managed to turn down the volume.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the organisation he leads have been widely – and predictably – vilified, with media and fans alike expressing their displeasure that the 2026 finals will be the most expensive in the tournament’s 96-year history.