Commentary: What would happen if the internet went down?

IS THERE AN OFF SWITCH FOR THE INTERNET?

First, let’s establish there’s no big switch that turns the internet off. Why? Because the internet is not just one big box of technology. It’s not like your smartphone or TV that you can power on and off.

Instead, the internet is a global network of computers and other devices connected to each other, and it supports a collection of services.

Think of the applications you use every day, from browsing social media to sending emails or banking. For these services to run, computers use network infrastructure to exchange data. For example, when you look at a website hosted on a server in the United States, data travels between your computer or smartphone and that server through network connections.

These connections may use physical cables that run between continents to connect networks together, as well as wireless links (such as Wi-Fi) and satellites.

This network is like the roads between Melbourne and Brisbane. One road may be blocked, but there will usually be alternative routes, although there may be some travel interruptions or delays.

Losing access to one internet system doesn’t necessarily mean losing access to others. But what happens when many of these systems depend on the same underlying technology?

These are known as shared dependencies. Think, for instance, of how we use Google or Microsoft accounts to access school, university or workplace services. A failure in the shared sign-in system could prevent us from accessing email, Word documents and online learning platforms at the same time.