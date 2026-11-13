Commentary: I don’t want AI in my online search. What options do I have?

MELBOURNE: Last week, Google announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) policy for schools that use Google apps. It provides new settings for opting in or out of AI products on student accounts. For schools that reject AI in the classroom entirely, they can also turn off search.

Speaking to the New York Times, Google’s vice president for education, Chris Phillips, noted that “search and AI are deeply integrated”. This led to headlines claiming there’s no longer a way to use Google search without AI.

Since AI has become ubiquitous, it’s also facing increasing pushback. Some people may reject it due to personal, ethical, or environmental reasons.

But we all need to look things up on the internet. So is it actually possible to search the web “without AI”? To answer that question, we need to unpack a few things first.