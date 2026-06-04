Commentary: Google’s AI shift is causing a collective freak-out

But that won’t stop smaller, third-party AI tools from going down the product placement route. Hulme is building an app he describes as an AI concierge to identify potential human matches (akin to Tinder) as well as product matches.

What that means more broadly for online advertising is hard to say. At a recent ad-tech conference in London, several attendees from the industry told me that while they were accustomed to adapting to algorithmic changes wrought by Google or Facebook over the past decade, the latest AI shifts felt like the ground was moving under them. Some reckoned the global market for internet ads would shrink over the next few years as a result.

A SENSE OF UNCERTAINTY

The overriding sentiment was uncertainty, including for Alphabet insiders, about how people would change the way they use Google or respond to ads in its AI answers.

Google has always run on experimentation, testing features across different cohorts of users to see what they respond to most enthusiastically. So it tends to follow where the online public goes. Ten years ago you would typically type a couple of keywords into its search and hope for the best. Now people are typing in longer, more specific sentences, another trend that changes the calculus for advertisers.

This time around Google is being led somewhere uncomfortable - for the company, as well as advertisers. Jumping on the generative AI trend has led it to partly dismantle the click-a-link business that made it fabulously rich, and analysts are split on whether that’s a good idea. Some warn against the obvious cannibalisation of its highly profitable model, while others say Google itself will be just fine thanks to its expanding cloud-computing business.