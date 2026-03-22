Commentary: AI travel agents? Bring them on

LONDON: Te Anau in New Zealand is about as far removed from the tragic turmoil in the Middle East as it is possible to imagine. As the gateway to the South Island’s Fiordland, the tranquil town is all about stunning scenery, leisurely cruises and hipster vibes.

But even at the bottom of the world, my wife and I were frantically following the US-Israeli attack on Iran, which erupted while we were staying in Te Anau. No news addict can disconnect from such an event. Besides, we were focused on a more humdrum concern: Would our return Etihad flight to London via Abu Dhabi take off the following week? No.

Like many thousands of air passengers around the world, we found ourselves temporarily stranded. Our torturous efforts to return home highlighted the fragility of global travel networks. But they also exposed the flaws of the current flight booking system and the potential for developing better agentic AI solutions.