Commentary: Amazon should list the cost of tariffs as part of the price

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump’s tariff policy triggered a brief, dramatic and instructive retail scandal on Tuesday (Apr 29). Quite aside from the economic case against imposing a tax on imports, which is as strong as it is universal, the incident shows the practical difficulties of tariffs.

After a report that Amazon would display the cost of tariffs on their products, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said doing so would be a “hostile and political action”. Less than an hour later, Amazon issued a statement that though one of its teams discussed "the idea of listing import charges on certain products", it was "never a consideration for the main Amazon site".

A company spokesman later clarified that the idea "was never approved and is not going to happen".

That’s too bad. The idea is a good one that is catching on with other retailers.

And Amazon itself already lists state sales taxes separately at checkout. So why not include a tariff, which is just another form of taxation?