Commentary: America is risking its biggest asset

NEW YORK: Earlier in the 21st century, nations embraced the idea that global economic integration was in everyone’s best interests. Today, there’s been a darker shift, with countries including the United States choosing to weaponise the interdependence of the global economy against one another, using whatever unique assets they control as a source of leverage.

The United States’ most potent version of this strategic tool, known as a choke point, is control over the US dollar. It demonstrated as much when it denied Iran and Russia access to the dollar-based global payment and banking infrastructure over a decade ago. That decision helped bring Iran to the table in 2013 to negotiate over its nuclear program; Russia paid a cost for invading Crimea in 2014.

For China, the choke point is its centrality in global supply chains, most clearly demonstrated with rare-earth minerals and magnets. China converted its dominance in these industries – it processes 90 per cent of the world’s rare earth elements – into leverage.

In April 2025, China imposed sweeping export restrictions on critical minerals and magnets, which are used in everything from car seats to missile nose cones, and announced an expansion to the restrictions last October. The Chinese also imposed a licensing regime on the know-how and technology used to produce and process those materials.

Just the threat of deploying this choke point helped pressure the United States to back down from a 145 per cent general tariff and to adopt a more tempered trade approach.