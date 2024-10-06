Commentary: New slate of leaders will grapple with contentious issues at Laos ASEAN summit

SYDNEY: Over the next few days, one of Southeast Asia’s smallest countries, Laos, will play host to its neighbours for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. It will also welcome the region’s great powers, including the United States, China and Japan, for the adjoining annual East Asia Summit.

The defining backdrop for this year’s summitry is incomplete political transitions in Washington and Jakarta.

As for the rest of the world, the outcome of next month’s presidential election in the United States looms large in Southeast Asia. The possible re-election of Donald Trump, who could ramp up protectionism and take a more confrontational approach to China, would make the region less stable and predictable.

Even the possible election of Vice President Harris would bring uncertainty, because her level of interest in and commitment to showing up in Southeast Asia is unknown, despite her regular travel to the region as a surrogate for President Biden.

The ongoing election campaign means the United States will have more junior representation in Laos, in the form of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.