Commentary: Caps on international students risk crippling Australia’s academic reputation

SYDNEY: Australia’s proposed caps on international students risk jeopardising its regional relations, the financial viability and academic standing of its universities, and its reputation as a welcoming destination for foreign nationals.

Australia has provided quality higher education to international students for decades. They have come mostly from the surrounding region, especially China and India. They make a major contribution to its university and research sector and the country as a whole. Many attain their doctorate degrees in Australia and stay to work in academia.

International enrolments comprise over a quarter of total enrolments in higher education and the proportion at some universities reaches almost 50 per cent.

But in a higher education system that governments of the both conservative Liberal Party and centre-left Labor Party have long allowed to become significantly underfunded relative to its Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development peers, international student fees are now vital to sustain university operations, including critical research and other functions.

In 2019, the last full year before Australia closed its borders to keep COVID-19 away, the education industry was worth US$27 billion and was Australia’s fourth-largest export.

In 2024, international enrolments have exceeded pre-COVID levels – but a national debate over migration and its impact on housing prices has had political consequences.

Two national inquiries into visa irregularities uncovered significant corruption, leading to a government crackdown on so-called ghost schools that offered visas without education and higher barriers for students from certain countries to enter Australia.

International students have been caught in the crosshairs of these rising national concerns. Though there is some evidence that rebounding international enrolments were impacting rental prices, more than four in five international students return home after completing their studies.