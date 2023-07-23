Commentary: In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Land, the matriarchy can be just as bad as the patriarchy

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: At last - after the hype and advance mass-merchandising - the Barbie movie is here. Part spoof, part action fantasy, part Barbie doll virtual museum, it’s a full-blown product placement experience – but ironic as much as iconic.

There are spoilers ahead. The movie sets off feeling like a post-pandemic party. It’s an opportunity to be frivolous after a time of adversity, and to reclaim the pink of life - especially, perhaps, for fun-starved Gen Z.

Given Barbie first appeared in 1959 as a baby boomer’s plastic mini-mannequin, dress-up fashion doll, that’s real inter-generational reach.

But to early critics, the doll evoked the mass production of white, American tween culture. To feminists seeking women’s liberation, Barbie symbolised a culture that objectified women, treating them quite literally as living dolls.