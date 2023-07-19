Commentary: Barbie movie could spark doll sales and all that plastic is not fantastic

MELBOURNE: It made headlines around the world when the much-hyped Barbie movie contributed to a world shortage of fluorescent pink paint. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

When movies or TV shows become cultural phenomena, toymakers jump on board. And that comes with a surprisingly large amount of plastic waste. Think of the fad for Baby Yoda dolls after the first season of The Mandalorian from the Star Wars franchise in 2020.

When the Barbie movie comes out this week, it’s bound to trigger a wave of doll purchases over and above the 60 million Barbies already sold annually.

Toys are the most plastic-intensive consumer goods in the world, according to a 2014 United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report.

Worse, very few toys are recycled. That’s often because they can’t be - they’re made of a complex mixture of plastics, metals and electronics. When children get bored, these toys often end up in landfill.

CREATING BARBIE DOLLS

Consider a single Barbie doll. What did it cost to create?

Before the US-China trade war, half the world’s toys were manufactured in Dongguan, a city in China. That included one in three Barbie dolls.