Commentary: Cut plastic packaging? Not so straightforward in modern Singapore

BREDA, The Netherlands: The mandatory plastic bag charge of at least S$0.05 (US$0.04) kicked in at large supermarkets across Singapore on Monday (Jul 3). First announced in March 2022, the charge aims to nudge consumers to be mindful of and reduce their usage of disposable bags, and is a step towards tackling the ecological bane of single-use plastic.

Only 6 per cent of plastic waste was recycled in Singapore in 2021 and 2022. The rest of the waste ends up in incinerators, and the ash residues are then buried in Semakau Landfill, which is estimated to run out of space by 2035.

Plastic in supermarkets extends far beyond the disposable bags at checkout counters. On a recent trip home to Singapore, I was appalled to see nearly every piece of vegetable and fruit shrink-wrapped in plastic.

My initial reaction was outrage: Is it truly necessary and sensible to wrap something as fleeting as food in plastic, a non-biodegradable material that lasts forever?

But as I pondered alternatives, I realised that there are no easy answers.

EXTENDING SHELF LIFE

Plastic packaging serves the critical function of slowing decay and extending the shelf life of perishable food items. Strawberries, for example, when nestled into clamshell packaging and stacked in light, sturdy crates, are protected during transport - there is minimal bruising and damage, if at all.

Leafy vegetables, when wrapped in impermeable plastic sleeves, also stay green longer. This reduces food waste all along the supply chain - in the world of agriculture and grocery retail, where every less-than-perfect fruit or vegetable represents a loss of profit, the extended shelf life makes a big difference.