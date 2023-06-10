Commentary: Why do so many Singapore diners dislike vegetables?

BREDA, The Netherlands: From what I recall of my time living in Singapore, meat and seafood were on the table at every meal, sometimes even in every dish. While vegetables were ordered (usually just one dish to make the meal feel more virtuous), the star was always the coffee ribs, pepper crab or braised duck.

When my husband and I moved to Australia in 2019, the country was experiencing a bad spell of bushfires triggered by climate change. We felt compelled to cut down on our meat intake, and soon adjusted to eating it only several times a week.

The contrast between our average meal and the ones that we would enjoy on our trips back to Singapore was often jarring. While the meals were immensely pleasurable, the skew towards meat and seafood was so heavy, it almost felt obscene. Returning to Australia, we would find ourselves constipated from the lack of fibre and desperate for some greens.

In 2010, nine in 10 Singapore residents did not eat enough fruit and vegetables, according to the National Nutrition Survey conducted that year. That figure improved in the 2018 survey, with average vegetable consumption hitting the recommended two daily servings. But why are vegetables still overlooked in local cuisine?

VEGGIES AT THE HAWKER CENTRE

Hawker food is often though of as everyday fare; more than half of Singaporeans eat at the hawker centre at least three times a week. However, many of these dishes are too nutritionally poor and calorically dense to be eaten on a regular basis. They are rooted in a time where many Singaporeans worked physically demanding jobs and required extra calories to perform strenuous tasks.

Even though Singaporeans now mostly work sedentary, desk-bound jobs, the face of hawker food has not changed much.