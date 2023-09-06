Commentary: Biden skipping the ASEAN Summit is a mistake

SINGAPORE: Delhi, Hanoi, but not Jakarta. United States President Joe Biden is skipping the ASEAN meeting this week and sending Vice President Kamala Harris instead. The optics aren’t great, especially as Biden is going to be in the region: He’s travelling to Delhi for the Group of 20 summit and Hanoi right after.

No matter what anyone says, getting the consolation prize is never fun. And that’s what it must feel like for Indonesia, the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathering.

Not only is Biden not attending, he’s snubbing a major regional power - and given that the US has consistently said it wants to build a stronger relationship with Asia, it feels a little like an own goal.

Ultimately, though, actions speak louder than words. And when someone shows you who they are in a relationship, believe them. The harsh reality is that some Asian countries are simply more important to the US than others.

“It is a cold, calculated decision to reinforce the ongoing stress on consolidating individual allies and partners like Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and now Vietnam,” says Michael Vatikiotis, author of several books on Asia, including Blood And Silk: Power And Conflict In Modern Southeast Asia. “It’s all about spooking China - and picking each of these countries off one by one is easier, rather than in a multilateral forum where Beijing will be present.”