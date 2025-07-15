Commentary: What does it matter if Singaporeans spend their CDC or SG60 vouchers on ‘frivolous’ items?

SINGAPORE: From this month, Singaporeans can start claiming their SG60 vouchers. Each adult citizen will receive S$600 in vouchers, while those aged 60 and above can claim S$800. This comes on top of S$800 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers which were given to each household earlier this year.

Retailers have lost no time in offering discounts and promotions to entice Singaporeans to spend their vouchers on their products and services.

However, a newspaper article published in May suggesting fun ways to make use of CDC vouchers – such as on dance apparel and craft workshops - prompted a flurry of online responses from netizens who felt that spending the vouchers on “frivolous” items went against the stated intent of the vouchers, namely to help Singaporeans with the cost of living.

IS THE ANGST JUSTIFIED?

The truth is that while the vouchers are a lifeline for some households and individuals struggling with high living costs, they are for others no more than extra pocket money or even spare change.

So is the angst over how the vouchers are spent justified? There are those who feel that SG60 vouchers should be distinguished from CDC vouchers in that the former are a celebratory gift while the latter are aimed at easing hardship.