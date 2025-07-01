Singaporeans can start claiming their SG60 vouchers in July
Singapore citizens aged 21 to 59 this year will receive S$600 worth of vouchers, while those aged 60 and above will get S$800.
SINGAPORE: Singapore citizens aged 21 and above can claim their SG60 vouchers starting in July, as part of the broader SG60 package announced at Budget 2025.
The rollout began on Tuesday (Jul 1) in the first phase, allowing those aged 60 and above this year to claim S$800 (US$630) worth of vouchers.
Younger citizens aged 21 to 59 this year can start claiming S$600 worth of vouchers on Jul 22, from 10am.
The dates were split up to prioritise older Singaporeans to recognise their contributions to the country, and devote more resources in the first three weeks of July to support elderly Singaporeans who need help to claim the vouchers digitally or print them out, said Mayor of the South West District Low Yen Ling.
The vouchers, valid until Dec 31, 2026, and can be used at all businesses that accept CDC vouchers.
Half of the vouchers are allocated for spending at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while the other half can be used at participating supermarkets.
A list of where you can use your voucher can be found at go.gov.sg/sg60voucher.
HOW TO CLAIM
Singaporeans can visit go.gov.sg/sg60v to claim their vouchers.
They will be prompted to log in with their Singpass account before receiving a link via SMS from SenderID “gov.sg” to access their vouchers.
All citizens will also receive a specially designed postcard by mail, with those aged 60 and above getting theirs from Jul 1 and those aged 21 to 59 receiving theirs from Jul 22.
These postcards, featuring the work of artists with different abilities, along with a message from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, include a QR code for citizens to scan and claim their vouchers.
“We really want to encourage our fellow Singaporeans of all ages to claim the SG60 voucher digitally from the comfort of their home by scanning the reverse side of this very beautiful SG60 postcard,” said Ms Low.
Seniors and those who are less digitally savvy can visit community centres and SG Digital Community Hubs for assistance.
Singaporeans are advised to remain vigilant against scams related to the SG60 vouchers. No banking information or financial transactions are required to claim the vouchers.