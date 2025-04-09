Commentary: Overbearing employers and government officials will not raise China’s birth rate

HONG KONG: Imagine getting a phone call from a stranger asking you if you’re pregnant.

You’re about to hang up, but then the person says they’re from the Chinese government. They urge you to get pregnant, and if you already have kids, that you should have more.

This has been the experience of some women in China, who shared these bizarre exchanges on social media in October 2024.

Earlier this year, a company in Shandong made headlines for ordering single employees to get married by September or get fired. The company soon rescinded the ultimatum because it violated labour laws.

It will take much more than a call or a threat to persuade single women in China to get married or have children. China’s marriage rates fell by 20 per cent in 2024, the biggest drop on record. The country’s birth rates have been falling for decades, with its population shrinking for a third consecutive year in 2024.