Commentary: China and South Asia need consensus on water amid tensions

SINGAPORE: In the foothills of the Himalayas, China is constructing the world’s biggest dam. The Motuo Hydropower Station is a testament to the country’s infrastructure ambitions, and when completed, will provide clean energy to its less developed western provinces.

But the commencement of construction was met with renewed concerns from China’s neighbours, India and Bangladesh.

The project will use water from the Yarlung Zangbo river to generate up to 60,000 megawatts of electricity when completed. This river, high in the Tibetan plateau, feeds into the Brahmaputra River which runs across India and Bangladesh and drains into the Bay of Bengal. The Brahmaputra is sacred to Hindus and shapes the region’s culture and mythology.

The potential of uncertain or reduced water flow arising from the Chinese dam can affect millions who rely on the river for their livelihoods. It is also near the disputed border between China and India, making the project a geostrategic concern for India.