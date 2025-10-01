Commentary: China’s drugmakers have more to fear from Washington

HONG KONG: Because of the way Chinese pharmaceutical companies do business with the United States, they’re largely exempt from US President Donald Trump’s recently announced 100 per cent levy on patented drugs.

It’s too soon to breathe easy. A slew of regulatory risks from Washington persists for an industry that simultaneously enjoys a deeply interdependent relationship with its American partners while also being seen as an existential threat.

In January, DeepSeek surprised the world by introducing a low cost, effective open-source language model. Two months later, electric vehicle maker BYD unveiled a five-minute charging system, only to be seemingly outdone by rival battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology in April.

This level of innovation isn’t confined to the tech industry. It has been happening for longer and with less fanfare in the biotech space. Last September, China’s drugmakers had their own DeepSeek moment. That’s when a local upstart outdid in a clinical trial the world’s best-selling medication, a widely used cancer drug called Keytruda from Merck.

Patients using the new treatment, called ivonescimab, went for more than 11 months before their tumors began to grow again, compared with just under six months for Keytruda, which is expected to bring in sales of US$30 billion this year.

Shares in Miami-based Summit Therapeutics – which had licensed the drug from Chinese firm Akeso to be commercialised in the US, Canada, Europe and Japan – soared, even as the therapy still needs to be approved by American regulators.