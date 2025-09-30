Singapore’s pharmaceutical sector faces uncertainty after new US 100% tariffs

SINGAPORE: The impact of the United States’ new pharmaceutical tariffs on Singapore remains uncertain, experts and companies told CNA.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (Sep 25) that a new 100 per cent tariff on any “branded or patented” pharmaceutical products will take effect from Oct 1 - unless a company is building a manufacturing plant in the US.

Industry players in Singapore said that they are monitoring the situation, and at least one company told CNA that it is concerned about knock-on effects.

Medical research organisation Hilleman Laboratories said it does not expect a direct impact on its Singapore operations, but flagged the possibility of ripple effects.

“While we don’t expect immediate direct effects, the interconnected nature of global supply chains means we remain vigilant about possible knock-on impacts,” it said.

There is a risk that higher costs due to tariffs could affect affordability and access challenges, particularly for vulnerable populations, it added.

When asked about the challenges in navigating the changes to tariff policies, Hilleman Laboratories said: “The main challenge is uncertainty.

“Shifts in trade policy can affect timelines, sourcing, and partnerships. Our role is to anticipate these changes while staying firmly on track with our scientific and public health commitments.”

Biotechnology company BioNTech told CNA it was “monitoring the situation closely”, although it noted it has manufacturing sites in the US.

“Together with our partner Pfizer we have manufacturing sites in the US and Europe for our COVID-19 vaccine,” BioNTech said. Pfizer is responsible for the commercialisation of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in the US.