Commentary: Is Saudi Arabia’s opening like China’s? Yes and no

HONG KONG: Saudi Arabia’s unprecedented attempt to diversify from an oil economy to something more sustainable seems to be churning along nicely. The female labour participation rate has nearly doubled to 36 per cent from 2016, the year Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman laid out his Vision 2030. Unemployment is at a record low. Last year, the number of domestic and foreign tourists exceeded 100 million for the first time.

Headline statistics aside, what’s Saudi Arabia really like? Curious, I did some sightseeing myself in early November, taking advantage of a new route between Hong Kong and Riyadh.

The two financial centres have been strengthening economic ties, cross-investing and offering exchange-traded funds on each other’s bourses. Cathay Pacific started a direct flight late last month.

Before the trip, my friend and I were fussing over our outfits, worrying that we might get stopped on the street for not dressing conservatively enough. We were also a bit nervous about our road trip – after all, women were forbidden from driving until mid-2018.