Commentary: China's UK mega-embassy plan was bulletproof after all

A CHOREOGRAPHED DANCE

This has the feel of a choreographed dance, giving both sides the chance to display some performative outrage before getting down to business. The need for the MI5 alert was questionable: Few can be unaware by now that China is targeting the UK parliament, after the blizzard of publicity that surrounded the September collapse of a China spying case involving a former House of Commons researcher (both defendants denied the charges).

It did, though, provide some opportune cover for the embassy decision. The Royal Mint controversy has opened Starmer’s government to charges of placing economic advantage ahead of national security. But who can object when the security service itself is relaxed about the project – while warning loudly of the risks of Chinese espionage elsewhere?

The mega-embassy has drawn many objections, chief among them being that the site – close to 10 times the gross floor area of China’s existing London mission – will provide an enhanced base for the Communist Party’s expanding espionage and transnational repression operations.

Like all good spy dramas, there are probably a few red herrings in here. Some China analysts with no illusions about the party nevertheless regard the embassy issue as overblown. Almost all diplomatic missions host spies, but they are also visible places and unlikely to be the venue for the most sensitive activities.

Likewise, suspicions raised by redactions in the plans may be overstated. Such blanked-out areas aren’t unusual in embassy applications. Once approval is granted and the premises become inviolable, Britain will have little control over what China does with the space in any case – whatever the plans say.

The one concern that has resonated widely is the reported presence of fibre-optic cables running underneath (or close by) the site, opposite the Tower of London in the borough of Tower Hamlets. These carry sensitive data linking financial services firms in the nearby City of London with Canary Wharf to the east.

The risk that China could access these cables has elicited expressions of unease from governments and lawmakers in the US, Netherlands and New Zealand. Again, MI5 and MI6 appear to believe that these risks can be managed. If Britain can’t trust its own security services on such an issue, then it has a much bigger problem than just where to site a foreign embassy.