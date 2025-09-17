Commentary: Sea curtains and glass beads? Zany climate ideas show how far off track we are

LONDON: The worse things get for the planet, the more unworkable the suggestions to save it become.

Exhibit A comprises proposals for climate cooling interventions focused on the polar regions, which are particularly vulnerable to climate change. The Arctic, for instance, warmed nearly four times faster than the rest of the globe between 1979 and 2021. Given that the poles help moderate the Earth’s temperature by reflecting large amounts of solar radiation back into space, as well as store an awful lot of freshwater in their enormous ice sheets, climate consequences in the Arctic and Antarctica will be felt around the world.

We know what we need to do to protect these regions: Reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.

Yet some of the proposed methods, which would instead seek to treat the symptoms rather than the cause, may actually put the cold ends of the planet at greater risk, and would require unprecedented levels of global cooperation and feats of engineering beyond anything we’ve seen before.